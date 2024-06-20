MSME conference recommends collaboration

[File Photo]

Business Assistance Fiji’s General Manager says there is a need for more advisories to help micro, small, and medium entrepreneurs thrive.

Chand says this is one of the key findings from the MSME Conference held earlier this year.

He acknowledges the government’s dedication as he stresses the importance of collaboration.

Article continues after advertisement

The General Manager for BAF adds that the MSME sector serves as a cornerstone for economic growth and poverty reduction.

“Some key highlights were the collaboration and the need for more business service advisories and providers. The importance of the regulatory authorities understanding the needs of SMEs and being user-friendly.”

Chand also stressed that participants highlighted seeking proper financing.

He adds that young entrepreneurs suggested more awareness in the education system to promote SMEs.