More businesses open under COVID safe protocols

The Government has carefully and progressively allowed businesses to re-open operations, permitted within the framework of COVID safe protocols.

While virtually launching COVID Safe posters and banners for the business community, Minister for Commerce and Trade, Faiyaz Koya highlighted that the return to normalcy is actually a move towards adapting to the “new normal”, adding that businesses need to adapt to new ways of operating and be the pillars of change.

Koya also reiterated the importance and responsibility of micro, small and medium enterprises in ensuring the posters are well placed and displayed in promoting and implementing COVID Safe business operations.

The adherence to the COVID Safe protocols ensures that businesses continue operating, ensuring the safety of customers, employers and employees through protocols developed in consultation with Fiji Commerce & Employers Federation and Suva Retailers Association, approved by the Ministry of Health.