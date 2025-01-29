Mindpearl honours top performers at MEXA 2025

[Source: Supplied]

Mindpearl’s annual Mindpearl Excellence Awards (MEXA) were held last weekend at the Vodafone Arena in Suva, honouring the company’s most valuable asset—its employees.

Nearly 1,000 people gathered to commemorate excellent achievements in sustaining the company’s reputation for providing world-class customer service.

The event, which celebrates individual success, highlighted the company’s key principles of community, collaboration, and care.

CEO Stefan Burri opened the event by expressing emotional gratitude to the team for their efforts. A heartfelt memorial film also remembered colleagues who had died, demonstrating the company’s strong feeling of togetherness.

A special moment was shared by Ricard Galmes, a 25-year Mindpearl veteran, who reflected on his journey with the company and how the supportive team helped him settle in Fiji and thrive.

The awards celebrated outstanding workers in categories including Agent of the Year, Manager of the Year, and Employee of the Year.

Key Award Winners:

Facilities Staff of the Year: Loata Nare

Sportsman of the Year: Peniasi Bolatawa

Agent of the Year: Malcom Biaunidrano

Sportswoman of the Year: Atelaite Rogo

Driver of the Year: Roneel Singh

Team Leader of the Year: Arieta Nawabalavu

Canteen Staff of the Year: Francis Konrote

Account Support: Rahul Chand

Operations: Ilisapeci Kubunavanua

Back Office Support: Anuraag Raj

MIND Valedictorian: Robert Rovi

Special Recognition: David Tubuna

Manager of the Year: Daisy Varan

Employee of the Year: Abvinesh Chand

MEXA 2025 was a celebration of Mindpearl’s values of appreciation, collaboration, and excellence.