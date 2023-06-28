LTA resources priority for budget: Ro Filipe

Minister for Transport Ro Filipe Tuisawau is actively seeking to strengthen the allocation of resources to the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in the upcoming national budget.

Ro Filipe believes that investing in road safety education and infrastructure is crucial to curbing the alarming increase in accidents on the nation’s roads.

He stresses the need for the LTA to be adequately funded to implement effective strategies and initiatives that will contribute to reducing accidents and protecting the lives of road users.

“Its boils back to the resourcing of LTA and the Minister for Finance has already positively indicated you know moving forward how we could meet that challenge.”

Under the proposed financing framework, the Minister aims to secure additional resources for the LTA, enabling them to carry out comprehensive road safety campaigns, upgrade infrastructure, and enhance enforcement measures.

Ro Filipe recognizes that awareness and education are essential elements in changing behavior and promoting responsible road use.