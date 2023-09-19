Labasa Town emerges as thriving economic hub

Labasa town.
The increasing development in Labasa Town has made it a more prominent hub for economic activities in the Northern Division.
Businessman Paul Jaduram notes that they are starting to see positive effects from this development, with a notable improvement in the local economy.
He commends the investors who have chosen to invest in the area.
“We have spent … Hotel Northwinds have spent over million dollars for extension and renovation. And there are others who are going to do the same. Thanks to Damodar City that they are here … because I think that has brought Labasa at a bigger picture.”
Businessman Paul Jaduram.
Jaduram also commends the government’s assistance, through the World Bank-funded Tourism Development Programme in Vanua Levu.
The businessman emphasizes the importance of public-private partnership, and has called on the government to be inclusive with their support towards entrepreneurs in the Division.