Labasa Town emerges as thriving economic hub

Labasa town.

The increasing development in Labasa Town has made it a more prominent hub for economic activities in the Northern Division.

Businessman Paul Jaduram notes that they are starting to see positive effects from this development, with a notable improvement in the local economy.

He commends the investors who have chosen to invest in the area.

“We have spent … Hotel Northwinds have spent over million dollars for extension and renovation. And there are others who are going to do the same. Thanks to Damodar City that they are here … because I think that has brought Labasa at a bigger picture.”



Businessman Paul Jaduram.

Jaduram also commends the government’s assistance, through the World Bank-funded Tourism Development Programme in Vanua Levu.

The businessman emphasizes the importance of public-private partnership, and has called on the government to be inclusive with their support towards entrepreneurs in the Division.