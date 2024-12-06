Labasa to launch first local day cruise

Tourism activities in Labasa are expected to thrive in the near future with the introduction of the first-ever local day cruise concept in town.

The recent introduction of a new 30-seater catamaran by Grand Eastern Hotel, under the CJS Group of Companies, will provide day cruises to islands like Kia, Mali, Kavewa, and others along the Macuata waters.

This is part of the major tourism boost and business growth in Labasa this year alone.

Grand Eastern Hotel Manager Ravikash Chand says the new concept of day cruises that are commonly practised in the Yasawas and Mamanuca will be a game changer for tourism activities in Labasa.

“This introduction of this 30-seat cruise ship here is like a great contributor to the tourism industry, especially in the North. Like people, when they used to travel to Labasa, they used to ask what the activities that you have in store for us to offer are. Now we have got the cruise ship here that will be operating from Grand Eastern Hotel Labasa, taking us to Kia Island and various other islands.”

Chand adds that apart from the new job creation, the activity will also allow guests to experience the friendly North and authentic local Fijian lifestyle from the islands.

“It’s not only the hotel that is at the benefitting end; it will be the islands that we are also targeting to enhance their standard of living as well so that we can contribute positively to them as well.”

All full details on the programs and packages of the day cruises are expected to be published soon by Grand Eastern Hotel, with the official launch also expected later in the month.