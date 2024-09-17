Key priorities of NDP outlined

Economic resilience, people empowerment and good governance are at the forefront of the new National Development Plan 2025-2029 and Vision 2050.

Speaking on behalf of the Prime Minister at the launch, Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica emphasized the need to diversify the economy.

He says this will be done through innovative research, technology and build resilience against future economic shocks.

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica (left), Finance Minister Biman Prasad [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Kamikamica also highlighted the importance of addressing development gaps to ensure all Fijians have access to basic services.

He adds the new plan promotes accountability, transparency and respect for the rule of law.

“The plan will aim to strengthen macroeconomic confidence, manage and enhance the productivity of our natural resources, catalyze economic growth, uplift the social well-being of our people, develop public infrastructure, and promote good governance and institutional reform.”

Kamikamica also stresses the economic prosperity through NDP.