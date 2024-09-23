Kava and dalo exports reach $77.9 million

Kava and dalo remain among Fiji’s top five agricultural exports.

Agriculture Minister Vatimi Rayalu reports that last year, dalo exports were valued at approximately $39.8 million.

Fiji exported 5,608.2 metric tonnes of dalo, a 19.2 per cent increase from the previous year.

Kava exports reached about $38.1 million with 501 metric tonnes exported.

This marked a 0.6 per cent rise compared to the previous year. Major export markets for both products include Australia, New Zealand, the USA and other Pacific Island countries.

Rayalu also highlighted the support provided to farmers under the 2023-2024 Yaqona Farming Program.

A total of 257 farmers and five cluster groups received planting materials, pounding machines and assistance with farmhouse construction, drying facilities and nurseries.

Similarly, under the Dalo Farming Program, 674 farmers and three cluster groups were supported with comparable resources.