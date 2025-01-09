Investor confidence a priority

[File Photo]

As the stock market continues to evolve, fostering investor confidence remains a top priority for the south pacific stock exchange.

With large corporations now looking at entering the market again, SPX Chief Executive Sheraj Obeyeskere states that there are multifaceted aspects that will drive the future of investment in Fiji.

He says that one key focus is gradually building confidence, ensuring that both local and international investors, including everyday Fijians, feel secure in their investments.

“That’s a key part of building confidence also. So, that’s another focus area for us to, kind of enhance our market surveillance. And not essentially to act like, you know, kind of policemen looking at the market, but to ensure that, there is no foul play or anything like that, so that the small investors are protected.”

Obeyeskere states that putting their money into the market, the system must be well-regulated and transparent.

He adds that investors must be assured that the market operates fairly, similar to how they would trust a bank with their money.

The SPX highlights that implementation of robust market surveillance practices plays a crucial role in this.

To achieve this, enhancing market surveillance is an essential focus area for SPX.

While not aimed at acting as ‘policemen,’ the SPX’s goal is to ensure that the market operates fairly and that there is no potential for exploitation.