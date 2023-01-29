International arrivals at Auckland Airport resume

Photo from the airport on Friday evening showed the terminal full of water after Auckland was pummelled with torrential rain. [Source: 1News]

International arrivals have resumed at Auckland Airport this morning after a turbulent 48 hours.

The airport was left completely flooded on Friday and into Saturday, closing its doors until midday yesterday.

Photos from the airport on Friday evening showed the terminal full of water after Auckland was pummelled with torrential rain.

Article continues after advertisement

Over 2000 travellers were stuck at the airport until the early hours of the morning, with flood waters having cut off roads in and around the airport area.

The airport said in a media update just before midnight Saturday that security and border processes would reopen from 3.30am.

The first international flight was scheduled to depart at 6am.

Hot food, snacks and blankets were handed out to the remaining passengers stranded overnight, the airport said in its update.

“While the majority of passengers have been able to secure accommodation today with either friends and family or the city’s accommodation providers, some have been unable to find a bed for the night,” said Auckland Airport chief executive Carrie Hurihanganui.

“Given many will have been at the airport since yesterday afternoon, it was very important to us that their welfare was taken care of.

“Around 50 people will also be able to stay the night at the Auckland Airport marae, Te Manukanuka o Hoturoa. We are very grateful to the marae for their support.”

The statement said airline schedules could be disrupted for several days because of the severity of the floods.

“If you are unsure about the impact on your travel plans, please contact your airline or check airline apps or websites.

“Air New Zealand advises customers to check the arrival and departures page on their website for updated departure times.”