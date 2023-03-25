Influencers take stock of life and dreams if U.S. bans TikTok

[Source: Reuters Business]

When Cassidy Jacobson was 13 years old, she posted a video of herself dancing on the popular app TikTok.

Little did she know then that six years later her Casssidy_J account would have 1.5 million followers on the short-form video platform with fans drawn to her love of dance and hair care.

Jacobson dreams of using her success on TikTok – an app used by 150 million Americans – to start her own curly hair care line and inspire others to love their natural curls.

That dream and those of other TikTok creators may be dashed as many lawmakers pressure the Biden administration to ban the popular Chinese-owned social media app in the United States, alleging the app could be used for data collection, content censorship and harm to children’s mental health.

Last week, TikTok said the Biden administration demanded its Chinese owners divest their stakes or face a potential ban.

Jacobson is preparing for the possibility that she may have to take her content elsewhere if the Chinese company ByteDance, which owns TikTok, is no longer allowed to provide the app in the United States.

Whether it’s creating all new content for YouTube reels or taking her TikTok content and transferring it over to Instagram, the influencer is making sure to diversify her content.

At a tense congressional hearing on Thursday, TikTok chief executive Shou Zi Chew faced tough questions from lawmakers.

There are less severe options than banning the app outright, said Freedom House Research Director for Technology and Democracy Allie Funk.

She suggests a comprehensive privacy law to limit data collection from TikTok along with regular audits to ensure transparency.

While it’s still not clear if the bill introduced by senators to grant the Commerce Department power to ban foreign technology will pass, many TikTok influencers are advocating for preservation without prohibition.

Regardless of the country, she believes that privacy violations from anyone harms everyone.

That is a sentiment echoed by some Democratic lawmakers, some of whom worry about the political fallout for President Joe Biden of banning something so beloved by many young voters.

Trans Chicana TikTok creative NaomiHearts, known for her self-love content, believes a ban would dampen her faith in Biden, for whom she voted in 2020.

Naomi said she is a bit reluctant to switch over to other platforms, as TikTok has given her opportunities that she hasn’t found elsewhere.

Beyond popularity and fans, TikTok backers believe it provides livelihoods, paths to social change and a sense of community.