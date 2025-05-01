Incentives strengthen BPO Sector: Kamikamica

[Photo Credit: Outsource Fiji]

The growth of Business Process Outsourcing sector is being driven by tax incentives, direct financial support, and investments in infrastructure.

This has been highlighted by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Communications Manoa Kamikamica, who states that last year, the government allocated $1.5 million in funding to further support the industry’s growth.

He states that the tax-free holidays for BPO investments in ICT infrastructure are now bearing fruit, as they have encouraged increased private sector participation.

“In October last year, Outsource Fiji, which is the primary body for the outsourcing industry, sort of attended the Future Contact Centre Expo in New Zealand, which is a premier event for the region’s outsourcing, and was a key platform to actually showcase Fiji’s capabilities. I’m told that one of the five companies that is now on the ground here came out of that conference.”

Kamikamica says the government is also focused on expanding the sector into high-value services such as Knowledge Process Outsourcing and IT Outsourcing, which are expected to create more jobs and contribute to Fiji’s economic diversification.

