HOTEC more than just an exhibition show: Gavoka

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka emphasizes the significance of the HOTEC Tradeshow, stating it goes beyond mere exhibition to become a vital space for fostering growth in Fiji’s tourism landscape.

In his opening remarks at the event in Nadi, Gavoka highlighted that the HOTEC event serves as a catalyst for building on recent achievements in the industry.

He stresses that this is not just a trade show, it is an opportunity for all of them to come together, innovate, and drive the tourism sector forward.

Gavoka states the importance of understanding and catering to the evolving needs of various tourism brands.

According to Gavoka, their role is to hone in on these brands, ensuring they provide the services and experiences that meet expectations.

“With local suppliers and international exhibitors showcasing these offerings, this event opens new doors of partnerships that will shape the future of hospitality in Fiji. I understand that you have activities like cooking, master class, wine training, and barista and mixology classes. These are opportunities that can help not just individual businesses, but the industry lift its standard.”

He also acknowledges that achieving this requires strong partnerships across the industry, keeping pace with technological advancements, and embracing innovative solutions.

Gavoka urges participants to leverage the opportunities available at the trade show to exchange ideas and develop new products and techniques.

The HOTEC Trade Show is set to feature a range of exhibitors and workshops, focusing on the latest trends and advancements in tourism.

The event will end tomorrow.