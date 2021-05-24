Home

Business

Free Digital Registration ends

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
December 28, 2021 4:10 pm

After four extensions the free digital registration of companies, foreign companies, and business names will end on Friday.

The Digital Registration exercise with the Registrar of Companies under the Companies (Budget Amendment) Act 2019 commenced on 15 January 2020.

This granted companies a two-year runway to digitally register and access online business activities.

Entities that have not digitally registered on or before 31 December will be deemed deregistered with effect from January 1st.

The names of the deregistered entities will be published after 31 December.

Pursuant to section 609 of the Companies Act 2015, a deregistered company can write to the Registrar of Companies within 10 years of being deregistered seeking reinstatement with valid explanations.

If the Registrar is satisfied with the reasoning then only the company may be reinstated.

For aggrieved parties, other than the company, an application must be made to the High Court requesting for reinstatement of the deregistered company, for which the person is aggrieved.

Aggrieved parties could be the creditors or any other party other than the deregistered company who may have an interest in the deregistered company.

If the High Court grants the order sought by the aggrieved party, the deregistered company is reinstated and the company is taken to have continued in existence as if it had not been deregistered.

