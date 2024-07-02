Financial Services Ombudsman to be established

Reserve Bank of Fiji

Consumer Council of Fiji Chief Executive Seema Shandil says after years of lobbying, the government has established a Financial Services Ombudsman within the Reserve Bank of Fiji.

Shandil adds this initiative will provide accessible and effective complaint-handling and dispute-resolution services, significantly enhancing consumer protection in the financial sector.

She adds by elevating the existing complaints management structure, this Ombudsman will ensure that the public, particularly those facing unique challenges, have a reliable mechanism for seeking redress and resolution in financial matters.

Consumer Council of Fiji Chief Executive Seema Shandil [File]

The establishment of a Financial Services Ombudsman within the RBF was announced in the 2024-25 National budget.