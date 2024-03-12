Fiji's investment pipeline reaches $3b

[Source: Tourism Fiji]

Trade Minister Manoa Kamikamica says the current investment pipeline in Fiji stands at around three billion dollars and is growing.

According to Kamikamica, there is a mood to invest in the country in renewable energy, commercial agriculture, tourism, and the expansion of existing operations such as Fiji Water recently.

The Minister highlights that the government has created an Investment Facilitation Committee, which looks at investment bottlenecks and tries to fix them.

Kamikamica says their main focus is to enhance the ease of doing business in Fiji.

He spoke about an incident where an investor’s project at the Nadi International Airport was on hold.

“This investor has spent at least $800 million in Fiji over the years, and sends at least $30 million in foreign exchange every year. To have a key investor treated in such a cavalier manner was not acceptable and was a major concern for investors around Fiji at the time.”

Kamikamica says he worked with fellow cabinet minister Viliame Gavoka and the Prime Minister to immediately allow the investment to proceed.

He stresses the frustrations of the business community and is taking action to resolve them.