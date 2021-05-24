Fijians invest in online home business

As the Covid-19 pandemic has led to many Fijians losing their jobs, many have now opted to open their own businesses via online platforms.

These online businesses is a step forward with the adoption of technology to help ends meet.

31-year-old Radhika Prasad says she opted for this online shopping business as a backup business as financial constraints were brought in by the global pandemic.

“Things have been really hard for everyone during this pandemic and having this business is an add on which costs only a few hours of your time to enhance your financial stability and this business has really helped me from the day I started”.

However, online shopping businesses has affected many customers’ buying style.

Meanwhile, Consumer Council Chief Executive, Seema Shandil is warning Fijians not to take advantage of the current situation while trading online.