Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
310 infringement notices issued in a week for COVID breaches|One new COVID-19 case in North|Eight more die as COVID-19 death toll rises to 368|Suspected COVID-19 case being investigated in Bua|More senior citizens turn up at vaccination sites|COVID deaths increase in the Western Division|Hospitalisation numbers remain high|India reassures assistance for Fiji|Unvaccinated beneficiaries can lose out on monthly support|Anti-Vaxxer employer threatens his workers|Patients can be accompanied by a family member|More relief measures for FNPF members|COVID-related breaches increase in Sigatoka|Fully vaccinated Fijians can still be infected|Serua/Namosi vaccination on track|Blood shortage an issue, Red Cross request for blood donors|Five new COVID-19 deaths with 398 new infections|Test positivity remains high for the Central Division|Market vendors producing fake vaccination cards|More youth clubs formed during the pandemic|Coral Coast Villages on high alert|Indian High Commissioner to Fiji holds virtual talks with Diaspora|No one fully vaccinated in Fiji has died from COVID-19: Dr Fong|Four patients on ventilators|Cases from June not showing symptoms to end isolation|
Full Coverage

Business

Fijians invest in online home business

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
August 15, 2021 12:22 pm
Radhika Prasad

As the Covid-19 pandemic has led to many Fijians losing their jobs, many have now opted to open their own businesses via online platforms.

These online businesses is a step forward with the adoption of technology to help ends meet.

31-year-old Radhika Prasad says she opted for this online shopping business as a backup business as financial constraints were brought in by the global pandemic.

Article continues after advertisement

“Things have been really hard for everyone during this pandemic and having this business is an add on which costs only a few hours of your time to enhance your financial stability and this business has really helped me from the day I started”.

However, online shopping businesses has affected many customers’ buying style.

Meanwhile, Consumer Council Chief Executive, Seema Shandil is warning Fijians not to take advantage of the current situation while trading online.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.