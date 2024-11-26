Fijians guaranteed ample supply of chicken for Christmas

[Source: SP]

As Fijians enter the festive season, a leading poultry company has provided assurance that there is sufficient chicken to meet the demand this festive season.

It follows concerns about the shortage of chicken expressed by consumers.

Goodman Fielder General Manager Tim Carter acknowledges that there is a lot of demand from consumers, and they are working both internally and externally to ensure a consistent supply of chicken for Christmas.

“So we’re working internally to ensure that we have sufficient supply of chicken to support the demand. There is extra demand going into Christmas.”

Carter says they are confident that there will not be any shortage of chicken, as they are also working with other poultry companies in the poultry association.

“So the poultry association is between ourselves, Rooster and Ramson to ensure there’s sufficient chicken for all Fijians as we run into the Christmas period.”

As a lot of demand is expected during the festive season, consumers have been advised to be wary of unscrupulous prices of chicken by retailers who will be dealt with by stakeholders and government.