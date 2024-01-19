Fiji prioritizes strengthening trade ties

[File Photo]

New Caledonia and Indonesia have expressed keen interest in bolstering bilateral trade ties with Fiji.

Permanent Secretary for Trade Shaheen Ali highlights Fiji’s positive strides with traditional partners like the United States, Australia and New Zealand, emphasizing a strategic focus on targeting Asian countries.

Ali says this approach is centred on building mutual understanding with the nations before formalizing agreements.

“We could start off with things like instruments of cooperation and understanding and ensure that our agencies, like biosecurity, et cetera, have close cooperation with their counterparts in those countries. That in itself will assist market access and trade between Fiji and those countries.”

Ali also states that the Trade Ministry welcomes new opportunities, as this will contribute to economic growth and foster international collaboration.