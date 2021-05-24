FCCC considers increasing the penalty for fuel hoarders

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission is considering making submissions to the Fijian Government to impose harsher penalties on fuel traders or businesses found engaging in hoarding.

The current penalty could go as high as $10,000 for the first offence and $100,000 for a second or subsequent offence, or imprisonment for up to 10 years. For bodies corporate, the maximum penalty is five times higher.

FCCC CEO, Joel Abraham, emphasized that any trader found in breach of the FCCC Act will be dealt with harshly to prevent repeated offences and to set an example for those who may be considering similar actions.

Abraham warns that if traders are bold enough to test the system, they will not hesitate to prosecute them to the full extent of the law and even make submissions to the legislature seeking higher penalties until they hit a point of sufficient deterrence.

FCCC says hoarding mainly serves to harm the most financially vulnerable members of society, who often can only afford to buy items from paycheque to paycheque.

The public is urged to report instances of hoarding to FCCC with photographs and other evidence.