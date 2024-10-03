Export Strategy to drive sustainable economic growth

The success rate of the National Export Strategy program has increased from 55 percent in the 2022/23 financial year to 85 percent in this financial year.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica made these remarks in parliament this week.

Kamikamica says that on average, each NES recipient supports at least nine jobs and achieves an annual turnover of $58,000.

He states that in the last financial year, the Monitoring and Evaluation Team found that 11 of the 13 recipients are highly active, with some even advancing to large business status.

The DPM states since its inception, the NES program has invested over $16 million in 120 micro, small, and medium enterprises across sectors such as agriculture and manufacturing.

Kamikamica says that the Strategy is designed to foster a dynamic export environment, driving sustainable economic growth and ensuring Fijian products succeed in global markets.

He adds the program aims to enhance Fiji’s export capacity and competitiveness, with a strong focus on economic diversification.

Through the Export Strategy, Kamikamica adds, the government is laying the foundation for a more vibrant, diverse economy that delivers real benefits for all Fijians.