Experts to speak at Tech Summit

With only a month to go for Datec Fiji’s first-ever Tech Summit, participants can expect a wide range of issues surrounding technology to be discussed and addressed.

To help discourse these issues, big names in the tech world will be part of the summit to share their experience and as well the work they are involved in.

One such speaker is Lenovo’s Smart Collaboration Solutions Executive, Mathew Adams.

Adams specializes in helping executives design and implement integrated purpose built solutions that drive productivity, operational efficiency and ensure the best user experience.

He says challenges in the hybrid world are effective collaboration, enticing people back to the office, and ensuring the best use of resources.

The summit plans to bring together 70 international members with more than 200 delegates from across the region.

This event is scheduled to commence on November 3rd in Nadi.