Expansion and innovation vital for TotalEnergies

[File Photo]

Innovation is at the heart of TotalEnergies as the company continues to expand its presence throughout the country.

The energy company is not only establishing new fueling stations but also incorporating car wash areas and food services.

Managing Director Dennis Michael Cuaycong says this is part of their broader strategy for diversification.

He also highlights the importance of continually introducing innovative concepts and finding ways to cater to the evolving needs of their clients.

Cuaycong also reveals new plans and inclusions demonstrating the company’s proactive approach to embracing change and fostering growth.

“Very soon we will be opening our newest and today the only automatic rollover car wash in Fiji. So we’re very excited about that. We try to introduce new food concepts as well in our stations. We try to make sure that the services are available as and when the customer is needed.”

TotalEnergies now boasts a network of 34 stations across Fiji, equipped with modern facilities, services, and products.