Business

Cruise ships allowed back into Fiji after two-years

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

June 16, 2022 3:37 pm

Fiji has re-opened its international border to cruise ships as of yesterday following a ban of almost over two years.

This move comes six months after the resumption of air travel into the country, which has successfully seen over 118,000 tourist arrivals in Fiji.

Similar to international air travel, cruising resumed in line with entry conditions established by the Fijian government.

According to the COVID-19 Risk Mitigation Taskforce, welcoming cruise ships back into Fijian waters is a key facet of Fiji’s ongoing economic recovery.

Pre-COVID, cruise companies, their passengers, and crew spent FJ$44.2 million annually in Fiji.

The 2018 study on the economic impact of cruise tourism in Fiji also reveals that each cruise ship voyage brings an average of FJ$305,000 in spending per port of call.

To ensure the safe return of cruisers to Fiji, the Fijian Government will put in place additional measures.
to reduce risks.

This includes all travelers 16 years and above, both cruise passengers and crew, to be fully vaccinated with a Fiji recognized COVID-19 vaccine and a Rapid Antigen Test taken within 24 hours prior to disembarkation at Fijian ports.

It also includes a valid medical travel insurance policy with international coverage of COVID-19.

