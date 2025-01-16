Consumer urges compliance with Gaming Act

Consumer Council of Fiji Chief Executive Seema Shandil says they are closely monitoring the situation surrounding a recent competition promoted by a popular personality.

A per the competition the consumers are asked to pay two dollars via MPAiSA for a chance to win $1,000.

Shandil says while the Council commends the swift action taken by the Fiji Police Force and the vigilance of consumers who alerted authorities, they are advising people running lottery and sweepstakes competitions to adhere to the law.

Article continues after advertisement

She adds lotteries and sweepstakes games in Fiji are governed comprehensively by the Gaming Act of 2009, which provides detailed and specific guidelines for their operation.

Shandil says this legislation clearly stipulates that any competition must specify whether it is for charitable purposes or for the purpose of making a profit.



Consumer Council of Fiji Chief Executive Seema Shandil

Furthermore, Shandil adds that any competition offering prizes valued at more than $100 requires prior approval from the appropriate authority, which also requires that the draws are done transparently in the view of the public, or broadcast to the public.

She stresses that these provisions are designed to ensure transparency and to protect consumers from being misled or exp