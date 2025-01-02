Consumer goals for the New Year

[File Photo]

As the New Year begins, the Consumer Council is urging people to make 2025 a year of smart decisions and positive change.

The Council is urging Fijians to focus on areas like sustainable living, financial planning, and consumer protection to improve their lives and strengthen the community.

With online shopping becoming more popular, the Council is reminding people to stay vigilant against scams.

It advises using secure payment methods, avoiding the sharing of sensitive information on unencrypted websites and keeping an eye on bank accounts for any unusual transactions.

Taking these precautions can help protect hard-earned money and ensure a safe shopping experience.

To make 2025 a more fulfilling year, the Council is encouraging Fijians to adopt key resolutions.

These include practicing sustainable living by reducing plastic use and conserving energy, creating a financial plan by budgeting and saving for the future, staying informed to avoid falling victim to scams, investing in personal growth by learning new skills or improving health and supporting local businesses to help boost the economy and strengthen communities.

Chief Executive Seema Shandil said Council worked tirelessly to address consumer issues, raise awareness and advocate for fairness in the marketplace.

As 2025 begins, Shandil reiterated their committed to empowering Fijians through education, advocacy and support.

Shandil said the Council was focused on creating a transparent and accountable consumer environment and will continue working to protect consumer rights, tackle challenges and push for higher standards in businesses and services.

The Council is encouraging everyone to start the year with a focus on these resolutions and to stay informed about their rights.