businessNOW Fiji e-Service platform launched

[Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications/ Facebook]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Cooperatives, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Communications Manoa Kamikamica has officially launched the businessNOW FIJI e-Services platform.

This initiative is set to redefine Fiji’s role as a pioneer in the Pacific showcasing its innovative approach to developing the nation into a vibrant economic hub.

The businessNOW Fiji is an initiative of the Ministry of trade aims to improve the ease of doing business in Fiji by streamlining key government services for economic growth into one efficient and user-friendly digital platform.

Deputy Prime Minister, Manoa Kamikamica emphasizes the importance of fostering innovation and sustainable practices to drive economic growth and enhance the quality of life for all Fijians.

He highlights the eight integrated Starting a Business e-Services on the platform as an example of the Fiji Government’s ongoing efforts to promote investment opportunities and create an enabling environment for doing business.

This initiative serves as a platform to foster collaboration between diverse audiences and explore new avenues for growth and development in Fiji.