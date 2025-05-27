Applications open for Business Awards

Applications are now open for the 2025 Prime Minister’s International Business Awards, honoring outstanding achievements across 14 categories.

This year’s theme, “Navigating Global Winds – Resilience, Innovation, and Sustainable Growth,” celebrates the innovation, resilience, and global competitiveness of businesses across all sectors.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica, emphasized that these awards represent Fiji’s highest recognition of business excellence.

He highlights the importance of acknowledging businesses that demonstrate not only commercial success but also resilience, sustainability, and positive community impact.

Kamikamica adds the theme reflects how many businesses have transformed challenges into opportunities, and the awards provide a platform to celebrate these accomplishments and inspire future leaders.

The 2025 Awards maintain the 14 categories from the previous year, which covers various sectors.

Categories include the Supreme Award, Premier Small, Medium and Large Business Operating Internationally Awards, Excellence in Innovation, Excellence in E-Commerce Transformation, Best Sustainability Initiative, and Employer of the Year Award, among others.

In addition to the main categories, Recognition Awards will also be presented to business leaders in the diaspora who have demonstrated significant achievements internationally and have invested in Fiji’s economic development.

Businesses of all sizes and industries are encouraged to apply.

The PMIBA 2025 will reward organizations that demonstrate excellence in areas such as export growth, innovation, service delivery, sustainability practices, workforce development, and leadership.

Applications closes on 25th July, 2025 and businesses are encouraged to apply and share their success stories.

