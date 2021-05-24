Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
More elderly turns up at vaccination sites|COVID deaths increase in the Western Division|Hospitalisation numbers remain high|India reassures assistance for Fiji|Unvaccinated beneficiaries can lose out on monthly support|Anti-Vaxxer employer threatens his workers|Patients can be accompanied by a family member|More relief measures for FNPF members|COVID-related breaches increase in Sigatoka|Fully vaccinated Fijians can still be infected|Serua/Namosi vaccination on track|Blood shortage an issue, Red Cross request for blood donors|Five new COVID-19 deaths with 398 new infections|Test positivity remains high for the Central Division|Market vendors producing fake vaccination cards|More youth clubs formed during the pandemic|Coral Coast Villages on high alert|Indian High Commissioner to Fiji holds virtual talks with Diaspora|No one fully vaccinated in Fiji has died from COVID-19: Dr Fong|Four patients on ventilators|Cases from June not showing symptoms to end isolation|Unvaccinated Fijians could strain health services|Ministry reviews Central Division containment border|13 new COVID-19 deaths|Police continue COVID Health enforcement|
Full Coverage

Business

Agreement to assist MSME’s expand business online

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
August 14, 2021 4:10 pm

The Minister for Economy and Attorney General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has signed an agreement with Vodafone and the Reserve Bank of Fiji.

Sayed-Khaiyum says this agreement is part of the overall holistic approach to supporting micro, small and medium enterprises.

He says this will in turn give MSME’s the ability to market and sell their products online via Vodafone’s VitiKart platform.

Article continues after advertisement

Sayed-Khaiyum adds that the agreement will see Vodafone’s VitiKart provide a more sustainable alternative for MSME’s to advertise and sell their products online.

“Government obviously saw this as an opportunity together with the Reserve Bank, we are providing funding so for the next two years, any business that lists will be paying their monthly fee of $49 a month.”

The Economy Minister says businesses enlisting to VitiKart will also be able to expand their customer base to buyers overseas.

“A Fijian loving in the UK, Australia or New Zealand or West Coast of North America, who wants to for example send flowers to their mother or spouse, or wants to send a cake. They should be able to then pay the money online to the local cake shop or local florist and they would deliver that particular product to the intended recipient. So this opens up a whole new lot of opportunities.”

With more people switching to shopping online, stakeholders believe this will quickly give MSME’s more opportunities to grow their business.

Vodafone says there are 25 live merchants who load their products on Vitikart, and currently there are 15 merchants who Vodafone are in the process of signing up to the online platform.

To date, $1.8m worth of transactions has gone through VitiKart.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.