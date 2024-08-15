$90,000 funding for Labasa fish market

Labasa fish market

The Labasa fish market will undergo a major upgrade soon, following a $90,000 funding allocation by UN Women last month.

This has been confirmed by Labasa Special Administrator Chair Paul Jaduram in response to issues and concerns recently raised by vendors.

Jaduram states that the funding was made possible by UN Women after a meeting last month and he believes it will help boost business and provide better facilities for vendors to sell from.

“The scenes that we have now are not constructed properly, so the council has decided to remove some of those shelters and build a proper structure. Furthermore, we will also have a pontoon going out into the river, which will float with the tide.”

Additionally, JICA has partnered with the Labasa Town Council to construct an ice plant closer to the current fish market.

Jaduram has also confirmed that part of the upgrade project includes the construction of a pontoon jetty beside the Labasa River, allowing fishing boats to be properly berthed.