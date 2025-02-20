200 Fijians get skills training

In a bid to address unemployment and stimulate economic growth in Fiji, a new skills training initiative was introduced to provide opportunities for 200 Fijians to enhance their employability in the job market.

The Australia Pacific Training Coalition (APTC) partnered with Fiji’s National Employment Centre (NEC) to deliver the Employment Skills Training (EST) program – a scheme that provides practical, in-demand skills.

Focused on hands-on, non-accredited short courses in areas with demonstrated industry needs, the two-week program includes basic plumbing, welding, wall and floor tiling, infection control, effective communication, and microcredentials.

This directly addresses the skills gap and prepares participants for immediate employment.

The first cohort of nearly 50 participants in the central division completed their training and showcased the program’s immediate positive impact, paving the way for future success.

The collaboration between APTC and NEC showcases a shared commitment to developing Fiji’s workforce, strengthening its economy, and empowering individuals.

“APTC remains committed to delivering relevant, industry-driven skills that enhance employment outcomes and strengthen the Fijian workforce,” APTC Country Director for Fiji and Tuvalu, Gareth McGrath said.

“Through our partnership, we’re bridging the skills gap and providing Fijian women and men with the tools they need to succeed. It’s all about creating brighter futures and driving a stronger national economy.”

Permanent Secretary for Employment, Productivity & Workplace Relations, Jone Maritino Nemani, commended the participants for upskilling themselves.

“This partnership with APTC is a testament to our commitment to investing in our people. By providing relevant, industry-driven training, we’re not just filling skills gaps, we’re building a more resilient and prosperous Fiji for generations to come,” Nemani said.

Training participant, Anshu Mala, said the training has equipped her with knowledge on how to conduct work professionally, communicate effectively, and improve her workplace performance.