Ukraine's Zelenskiy says there is now a good chance to end war

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. [Source: Reuters]

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday that he saw a good chance to end the war with Russia after Ukraine accepted a U.S. proposal for a 30-day interim ceasefire and Moscow said it would only agree if certain conditions were met.

“Right now, we have a good chance to end this war quickly and secure peace. We have solid security understandings with our European partners,” Zelenskiy said on X.

Speaking to reporters, Zelenskiy urged the U.S. and other allies to apply pressure on Moscow, reiterating his belief that Russian President Vladimir Putin will delay reaching a ceasefire as long as possible.

He said that the ceasefire along a more than 1,000-kilometer (600-mile) frontline could be controlled with U.S. help via satellites and intelligence. Washington resumed intelligence sharing and military aid after U.S. and Ukrainian officials met in Saudi Arabia this week and Ukraine accepted the ceasefire.

Zelenskiy also said that officials at that meeting discussed the issue of territory, but a difficult dialog would be required to resolve it.

With the war is in its fourth year, Russian forces control nearly a fifth of Ukrainian territory and they have steadily advanced in the eastern Donetsk region in recent months.

Moscow has demanded that Kyiv permanently cede territory claimed by Russia including Crimea and four other regions, a position Ukraine has rejected.

Zelenskiy said he was discussing with Kyiv’s allies future security guarantees and also economic support, adding that 100% air defence cover would required as deterrence in a peace deal.

