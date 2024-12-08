Two dead, others wounded in spate of stabbings

A man has been charged with murder after allegedly forcing his way into a northern NSW home. (Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS)

One man has been charged over a deadly home invasion, another is being questioned over a fatal confrontation at a motel and two others are in hospital following a spate of stabbings in two states.

A 41-year-old man has been charged with murder and driving offences after allegedly forcing his way inside a residence armed with a knife at Iluka in the NSW Northern Rivers region on Saturday afternoon.

Police and ambulance paramedics were called to the address but the 58-year-old male resident died at the scene.

A short time later, officers attempted to stop a man in a 4WD ute headed north along the Pacific Highway.

A pursuit came to an end in Woodburn when road spikes were deployed.

The driver was taken to Lismore Hospital to be assessed before being charged with murder, predatory driving and driving dangerously in a police pursuit.

He was refused bail and was scheduled to appear via video link on Sunday at Parramatta Local Court.

A man is dead and another is police custody following a fatal stabbing during a confrontation at accommodation in Kangaroo Flat, near Bendigo in regional Victoria on Saturday night.

A 25-year-old man was arrested nearby and was assisting Homicide detectives investigating the incident.

Police were also on Sunday investigating two early morning stabbings at Caroline Springs in Melbourne’s west.

They say a group of unknown offenders approached and assaulted a man outside a shopping centre in Lake Street just after midnight and then drove further down the street before attacking another man.

Both men, aged 18 and 22, sustained serious injuries and were rushed to hospital.