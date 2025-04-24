10-year record shattered

Suva Grammar School’s Opeti Tikoisuva etched his name into Fiji Finals history on Day 1 at HFC Bank Stadium, soaring to gold and shattering a 10-year-old record in the sub-junior boys’ long jump.

The packed stadium witnessed Tikoisuva’s remarkable feat as he eclipsed the previous record of 5.84 meters, set by Paula Nasara of Natabua High School in 2015, with a stunning 6.12-meter leap.

The 14-year-old’s journey in long jump began in primary school, and he has dedicated himself to improving with each passing year.

Despite the pressure of his Fiji Finals debut, the Suva Grammar lad channeled the energy of the roaring crowd into determination and focus.

The Matuku-Lau native credits his parents for always pushing him forward, recalling their encouraging words: “This is your sport, no one can take it from you.”

Meanwhile, Tuluke Tiko of Ratu Kadavulevu School secured the silver medal, and Varasiko Rokua of Mahatma Ghandi Memorial School claimed the bronze.

