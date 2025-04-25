Cousins shine as rising stars at Fiji Finals

Ebenezer Saukuru (left), Ro Alivereti Doviverata.

Ebenezer Saukuru of Marist Brothers High School and Ro Alivereti Doviverata of Suva Grammar School are two athletes fans should lookout for in day two of the 2025 Coca-Cola Games Championship.

Saukuru, a standout in the intermediate boys’ category, won his second medal in the javelin finals this morning.

Later today, he will also line up for the MBHS 4x100m relay heats.

Ebenezer Saukuru.

Athleticism runs deep in Saukuru’s veins, as he is the son of former national volleyball representative Sainimili Saukuru.

On the track, Suva Grammar’s Ro Alivereti is making waves of his own.

The sub-junior athletes is set to compete in the 400m finals this afternoon, after clocking a time of 56.17 seconds in the heats yesterday.

Ro Alivereti, too, comes from a strong sporting background.



Ro Alivereti Doviverata of Suva Grammar School. (middle)

He is the son of former Flying Fijian and national rugby captain Ro Alivereti Doviverata.

The two young stars share more than just athletic talent; they are first cousins, with their parents, Ro Alivereti and Sainimili, being siblings.

As the Coca-Cola Games progress, fans can expect more electrifying performances from these rising stars. Catch all the action live on FBC TV.

