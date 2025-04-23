Arts village nears completion stage

[ Source: Brent Hill Fiji/ Facebook ]

The much-anticipated Fiji Arts Village is now in its final stages of completion, and Damodar Group CEO Div Damodar is keeping the finer details under wraps.

Damodar says the public can expect a delightful surprise when the newly transformed space is unveiled.

Once a highly sought-after tourist attraction, the revamped Arts Village promises to captivate both tourists and locals alike blending modern development with a strong commitment to cultural preservation.

“The passion that we get about Arts Village is that it’s been a cultural heritage for tourism. Over the years, unfortunately, things have happened, but we are here to revive it, and not just only for tourism, but also for the young generations of Fiji, to show how rich our iTaukei culture is.”

This will include technological support in storytelling—its targeted audience, the younger generation—driving cultural revitalization through immersive experiences.

“This generation will be very fortunate because they’ll have technology as part of it also, the digitization of it, storytelling, and all that, so that’s something we’re very excited about.”

He says an official announcement is expected in the coming weeks, ahead of the Arts Village reopening.

Damodar has also reassured that major projects are in the pipeline, not only for business growth but for a broader community impact.

