Kadavu chief expresses shame and concern

Marijuana cultivation is tearing through Kadavu, threatening the island’s future and shaking the foundation of Fiji’s integrity.

This is a serious warning from Ratu Apakuki Nanovo, the paramount chief of Nabukelevu, who says the rise in drug activity has replaced the island’s proud agricultural identity with shame and concern.

Speaking at a talanoa session between villagers and police, the chief didn’t hold back, saying the once-respected province is now known more for illegal drugs than for its traditional farming roots.

The high chief called out the growing threat of marijuana in Kadavu, saying it doesn’t just affect the island but casts a dark shadow over all of Fiji.

“Kadavu has long been known for its flourishing farms and the honour of its community. Unfortunately, the recent shift towards marijuana cultivation has brought shame and increased poverty to our land and its people.”

Ratu Nanovo expressed gratitude to the police for their ongoing support and praised their efforts to raise awareness about the issue.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says Kadavu is in the headlines this week for unfortunate reasons, and his intention is not to portray Kadavu negatively but to raise awareness and guide us in the right direction.

Tudravu says this is the sole reason he chose to dedicate his Easter weekend to this cause and work towards revitalizing Kadavu.

To fight back, the government has launched the “Cagivou Ni Ceva Drugs Taskforce.” This team brings together officials from various ministries to crack down on marijuana cultivation in the province.

