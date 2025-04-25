Turuva and Tuva lead Natabua to 400m glory

Mesake Turuva and Frances Tuva

Natabua High School celebrated a stunning double in the senior 400m finals at the Coca-Cola Games, with Mesake Turuva and Frances Tuva each taking gold in their respective events.

In a mirror performance, both Natabua sprinters broke ahead early, maintaining their lead to cross the finish line first in the boys’ and girls’ divisions.

Turuva’s win in the boys’ final saw Waisea Tuiyabayaba from Dudley High take silver, while Nasinu Secondary School’s Joeli Nacamavuto secured the bronze.

Meanwhile, Tuva’s victory in the girls’ final saw Mahatma Gandhi Memorial’s Toroka Radovu claim silver and Adi Cakobau School’s Adi Ela Volavola finishing in third.

