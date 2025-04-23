Rabuka and Wong commit to deepening cooperation

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and the Prime Minister of Singapore have agreed to improve relations in a number of areas.

Rabuka had a meeting with Prime Minister Lawrence Wong following his arrival in Singapore.

Their discussions focused on prospects for more cooperation, especially in capacity building, governance, trade, and economic cooperation.

Rabuka relayed to Wong Fiji’s plans to establish a diplomatic school under the Fiji Learning Institute for Public Service, with potential collaboration from the Singapore Diplomatic Academy.

He says Singapore can be a partner in developing customized curriculums focused on international relations and diplomatic tradecraft.

Prime Minister Rabuka also expresses confidence that Singapore and Fiji will solidify their relationships and engage in crucial economic and trade matters in the Asia-Pacific region.

Both leaders reaffirmed their support for the realization of the 2050 Strategy for a Blue Pacific, with a more collective approach towards achieving a sustainable, resilient, and prosperous Blue Pacific Continent.

In response, PM Wong reaffirmed Singapore’s commitment to further strengthening bilateral cooperation with Fiji in areas like trade, investment, connectivity, and infrastructure development.

Singapore has also agreed to expand its collaboration with Fiji in climate resilience and human capital development.

He says that Singapore will continue to offer capacity-building programs in areas such as digital transformation, good governance, and other relevant sectors.

