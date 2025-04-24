Drug money brings misery, not a future: Ganivatu

Drug money will never give you hope nor long-term stability under the law.

This is according to Assistant Commissioner of Police Sakeo Ganivatu, as people felt that money gained from drugs would be a source of blessings to their children’s futures and families.

However, this is not the case, as everything is liable to be investigated under the law.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Sakeo Ganivatu.

The Fiji Police Force is giving a stern warning that whatever you earn from drug dealing will only make your life miserable.

“The more money you get from illegal drugs and trading, the more you will suffer because that is what is in the law. If what you own does not go with the money you received, you are most likely to be questioned as to where you are getting your money from. So don’t think that the drug money will be there forever.”

Psychologist Leba Kania also stressed why most youths become addicted to drugs, but they will never have peace or escape.

“Whatever pain you’re going through puts you on cloud nine. Psychologically, that first high is something that you always want to get back to, but you will never get back there. That’s why people get to be addicted because they want to get back to that hype. It will never take you back to that hype. That’s why you fall into addiction. It only happens once.”

She adds that mindset is the key solution to the fight against drugs, not money; however, lack of self-esteem and negative thoughts also contribute to negative ideas, which need to change.

