Rugby double header for fans next week

Fans will get to watch two great rugby games next weekend at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The Fijian Drua and Fiji Rugby Union today confirmed there’ll be a double header next Saturday with the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua facing the Queensland Reds and the Vodafone Fijiana taking on the Wallaroos.

Fijian Drua General Manager Commercial, Shane Hussein, says ticket prices start from $25 on the grass embankment, $40 on the concrete and from $75 and up are on the main stands.

Fiji Rugby Women’s High-Performance Manager Alana Thomas says this is another momentous occasion as it’s the 42nd Test for the Vodafone Fijiana and 12th Test on home soil.

She says it’s a good opportunity for the Fijiana to start this year’s campaign strongly.

FRU and they have joined forces to undertake joint marketing and fan activation campaigns to make Suva the place to be on the 3rd of May.

The Drua play Reds at 2.05pm before the Fijiana 15s go head-to-head with the Wallaroos at 5pm.

