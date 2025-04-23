Natua joins tourism growth in the North

Tourism in the North is gaining momentum as local businesses step up to drive growth and investment.

Natua Travel and Tours is the latest to join the Na Vualiku Tourism project, an initiative attracting major interest from investors and tourism operators with a total of 15 rentals and four LH vehicles.

Launched by Tui Macuata Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, the initiative aims to put Northern hospitality and landmarks on the map through tours and visits to well-known destinations like the floating island in Nubu, Three Sisters Mountain in Koibau, and even the world’s third-largest barrier reef, known as Bainivualiku.

“The Northern Division, as you all know, has special significance. We have things here that have worldwide attention. We do have a floating island in Nubu that has been part of this. It’s somewhere that has been much talked about in the world. People from all over the world have always heard the stories, the myths about the floating island, and now with this opportunity, I think it’s going to open doors of opportunities for investments and for business and for economic stability in the province.”

Ratu Wiliame has also urged locals to grab the opportunity and help the growth of the North as a tourist destination before the people from other parts of the world come in to visit, creating some interest within the community.

Natua Travel and Tours managing director Mohammed Khan says that tourism business in the North continues to progress.

“It’s a prime opportunity where Vanua Levu people, as the government has given us the Navua Liku program to get into tourism, and we’d like to bring people the exposure, bring something that has been neglected for centuries where Vanua Levu was not shown. We’ve got very beautiful places that can be taken as tours.”

Meanwhile, the program is expected to further expand to Bua and Cakaudrove in the near future when the Vualiku tourism project is well on track.

