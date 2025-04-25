Police officers charged with rape of minor

[File Photo]

The two police officers alleged to have sexually assaulted a minor earlier this month in Savusavu have been charged.

The two have been charged with one count of rape each and will be produced at the Savusavu Magistrates Court today.

The Police Force had consulted the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for sanctioning of charges following investigation by Criminal Investigations Department Headquarters.

Article continues after advertisement

The institution is committed to ensuring the thorough conduct of investigations against police officers upon receipt of official complaints.

The two officers have been interdicted.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.