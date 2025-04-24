Plans to revive Suva’s nightlife

The Suva City Council is pushing for a major revival of its nightlife aimed not just at entertainment, but tackling deeper social issues like homelessness and drug use.

City leaders are rolling out a strategy that combines safety, inclusion, and economic opportunity, hoping to transform Suva into a nightlife hub that works for everyone.

Special Administrator Tevita Boseiwaqa says they’re diversifying entertainment options and ensuring better crowd control and visibility through enhanced security.

“You have the nightclubs, but it’s the one for everybody. That’s just in the evening and so on. So we have Ratu Sukuna Park there. And now we are working on Thurston Garden. So first of all, we have to make sure that it’s safe. And we are working towards that.”



Special Administrator Tevita Boseiwaqa.

Boseiwaqa states that the revitalization plan is designed to create a nightlife scene that’s welcoming and diverse, not just limited to clubs or bars.

