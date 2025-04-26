Invasive pest detected in Nadi

Fall Armyworm (Spodoptera frugiperda)

The Biosecurity Authority of Fiji has officially confirmed the first detection of the Fall Armyworm (Spodoptera frugiperda) in the country.

The pest was found on a maize farm in Uciwai, Nadi, on Wednesday.

The insect is known to attack more than 80 plant species, including maize, rice, sugarcane, and a variety of vegetables.

[Source: Biosecurity Authority of Fiji – BAF/Facebook]

Its larvae feed on the leaves, stems and reproductive parts of plants, often causing severe damage and heavy crop losses particularly in maize.

In response to the detection, BAF has activated its Plant Pest Emergency Response Plan.

The Authority has launched a nationwide survey to determine the extent of the pest’s spread and is carrying out intensive field monitoring, including the use of pheromone traps and regular scouting in affected areas.



[Source: Biosecurity Authority of Fiji – BAF/Facebook]

Quarantine measures have also been implemented to prevent the movement of infested crops to other regions.

Farmers are being urged to stay alert and report any signs of infestation. Key indicators include caterpillars with a distinctive white inverted “Y” on their heads, ragged holes in crop leaves, insect waste (frass) and visible damage in the whorl or central part of maize plants.

BAF is also encouraging the public to play a role in early detection by reporting any suspected sightings. Reports can be made by calling the BAF hotline on 5984 or by contacting the nearest BAF or Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways office.

