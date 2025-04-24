Savea puts Rotuma High School on the podium

David Savea

Rotuma High School secured their first medal of the Fiji Finals competition through David Savea, who scooped bronze in the intermediate boys discus final this afternoon.

The 16-year-old threw a distance of 42.57 meters to finish in third place.

This is Savea’s third outing at the Fiji Finals, and he dedicated his medal to his teachers and coaches who helped him through his preparation.

“I want to thank my teachers, coaches, and teammates for helping me in my preparations; this medal is for them.”

Coming to the Fiji Finals, Savea says he didn’t expect to walk away with a medal, but he is happy he has been able to make his school proud.

Currently underway are the 100m heats, and the final for these events will start at 5pm.

