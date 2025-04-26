Athletes draws strength from daily struggles

Before coming down from the rugged highlands of Naitasiri to compete in the Coca-Cola Games Championship, athletes from Wainimala Secondary School were reminded to use their daily struggles as motivation as they faced off against the best in the nation.

Despite lacking proper equipment and training facilities, the team has managed to secure an impressive three medals over the past two days, a testament to their resilience and determination.

Manasa Nadore, a representative of the team, shared that most of the athletes come from humble beginnings, with many families relying on their farms to make a living.

Life in the highlands is far from easy, and these young athletes must juggle their demanding training schedules with daily chores that are important to their family’s livelihood.

Nadore also highlighted the sacrifices made by the parents, to ensure their children could travel to Suva to represent their school.

With limited resources, the Wainimala team had no choice but to improvise.

Adjusting their routines around farming duties, the athletes found ways to push through and prepare for the biggest school athletics event in the country.

Their efforts are not only a reflection of personal grit but also a proud representation of their community’s strength and spirit.

“These children come from really tough backgrounds, and sometimes balancing their training with their daily chores like farming or taking care of cattle, can be difficult.”

Before coming, we told them to use their struggles as motivation to compete against the best in the country.”

Wainimala managed o win two silver and one bronze medals in the past two days, and is hopeful of collecting a few more as the competition comes to an end this afternoon.

Currently underway are 200m heats, which will then be followed by the 800m finals, and you can catch all the action Live on FBC TV.

