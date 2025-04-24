Skills shortage demands bold investment in TVET

The government needs to continuously support and invest in technical and vocational education and training, as it will help mitigate the issues of skills shortages in the country.

This was emphasised by Pacific Polytech Director Peni Taoi, who says that a more future-focused approach to vocational and technical education is now needed, as it is no longer able to attract the interests of the younger generation.

He acknowledges that there has been a decline in interest in TVET-related employment from 2015 to 2023 in the country, and this highlights the urgent need for change in how Fiji engages, inspires, and delivers vocational education.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are here to fill a critical gap in treaty denominations. The skills shortage is holding back progress in many key areas. The government’s continued investment in TVET is essential. What we need now more than ever is a hands-on, future-focused approach to vocational and technical education. We must rethink and reimagine TVET, as it can truly attract the interest of our younger generation.”

Taoi says that more than 2000 students have graduated from Pacific Polytech through the award program and the micro-credential course.

He adds that they are focusing on expanding growth and are excited to extend further, especially to maritime communities, where the need and potential is strong.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.