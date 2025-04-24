Workshop strengthens NDP execution

[Source: Ministry of Finance, Fiji/ Facebook]

The Ministry of Finance has hosted a high-level workshop aimed at equipping ministries and agencies with the tools and strategies needed to effectively implement, monitor, and evaluate Fiji’s National Development Plan 2025–2029 and Vision 2050.

The session focused on strengthening institutional capacity, ensuring that national priorities are clearly aligned with implementation strategies, and that progress toward key outputs and KPIs is accurately tracked.

Assistant Minister for Finance, Esrom Immanuel, stresses that this workshop marks more than just a routine engagement; it’s a pivotal moment as Fiji officially begins the rollout of its long-term development blueprint.

Assistant Minister for Finance, Esrom Immanuel.

He adds that the emphasis will now shift to building stronger monitoring and evaluation systems, enhancing the quality and availability of national data, and fostering a whole-of-government approach to drive cohesive and results-based development.

He says the initiative is a testament to the government’s commitment to accountable, transparent, and evidence-based governance as it charts a course toward achieving Vision 2050.

