Innovation and sustainability key to real estate future

The future of Fiji’s real estate industry lies in innovation and sustainable growth says Deputy Prime Minister and Trade Minister Manoa Kamikamica.

He highlighted this during 2025 Real Estate Agents Licensing Board conference.

Kamikamica also highlighted the ongoing efforts to automate building approval permit process.

He says the system which is expected to be fully automated by the end of this year or early next year, will streamline approval procedures by allowing developers and investors to upload all necessary documents once.

Kamikamica says the new system will also enable agencies involved in the approval process to review and process permits, significantly reducing the approval timeline from several months to as little as six weeks.

“We are working very closely with the Ministry of Local Government and all the agencies that are involved in this approval process. It will be the first major ambitious automation exercise in government. And if that is successful, or it will be successful, but when it is successful, it will open up doors to the automation of the rest of government processes.”

Kamikamica adds that he is keen to develop the industry.

